Virginia Pauline “Polly” Tipton, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born June 14, 1941, in Daviess County to the late James and Veronica Stallings Ralph. Virginia loved to read; she would say she was “never bored if she had a good book to read.” Some of her favorites to read were historical and mystery novels. Virginia enjoyed spending her time sewing and creating arts and crafts. Besides reading, she also loved dearly her long-haired Dachshund, Schatzi.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her children, Joey, Larry, Gary, and Rhonda Tipton; granddaughter, Devon Kemplin; siblings, George Ralph, James Ralph, Joe Ralph, Tom Ralph, Paul Ralph, Bob Ralph, Theresa R. Ralph, Mary A. Lancaster, Bea Westerfield, and Ruth Squire; and foster brother, Mark Swift.
Virginia is survived by her children, Kim (Phillip) Spencer of Owensboro, Paula (Greg) Sparks of Owensboro, Krista (Bill) Stites of Maceo, Theresa (Randy) Kemplin of Greenwood, Indiana, and Karla (Brett Schick) Miller of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; foster brother, Max (Dawn) Swift of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Tipton. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Virginia Polly Tipton and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented