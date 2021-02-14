Virginia Ruth Shiver completed her life’s journey Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 27, 1933, to the late the Rev. Oscar Smith and Vivian Smith.
Ruth was a cheerleader and honor student at Daviess County High School and graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College. She worked and managed at Owensboro Sears customer service and catalog departments for over 40 years. She was a lifelong active member/leader of the Owensboro Memorial Tabernacle Church, originally founded by her father. Ruth enjoyed hosting and attending special religious functions throughout the area as well as any Christian social activity that afforded time with family and friends. Ruth seldom knew a stranger and could light up any room with her outgoing personality.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Keith Edward Shiver; and siblings Oscar T. Smith, George T. Smith and Jimmy D. Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Edward C. Shiver; daughter Kim Newton; a son-in-law, Sylvester Newton; two grandsons, Chase Newton and Travis Newton; two granddaughters-in-law respectively, Stephanie Newton and Jennifer Newton; two step-grandsons, Devin Newton and Clinton Newton; two great-granddaughters, Ella Newton and Kate Newton; two great-grandsons, Eli Newton and Easton Newton; and siblings Barbara Stanley, Shirley Rhoades, Carla Donahoe, Mary Cupp, Paul Smith and Joe Smith.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens on Highway 144. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ruth Shiver Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
