PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Virginia Sharpe Gioiello, 91, of Panama City, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born March 11, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Gioiello. She loved her family. She loved Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord.
She is survived by her son, John L. Gioiello; daughter Julia Gioiello; grandson John A. Gioiello II (Ashley), of Panama City; her granddaughter, Gina Davis (Matt), of Birmingham, Alabama; her sister, Doris Jean Ferguson; brother Leslie Sharpe (Brenda), of Ocala, Florida; and three great-grandchildren. Virginia loved children.
Services will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, Panama City, with the Rev. Clyde Ellison officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to an organization of your choice that benefits children.
Wilson Funeral Home, 214 Airport Road, Panama City, FL 32405, 850-785-5272.
