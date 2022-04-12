SACRAMENTO — Virginia Sue “Kitty” Burden, 74, of Sacramento, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4:54 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She was a homemaker and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Burden; son, Dale Burden; and daughter, Amanda Gibson.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento United Methodist Church and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
