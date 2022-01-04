Virginia Wigginton Straney, 62, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord Sunday January 2, 2022. She was born August 11, 1959 in Owensboro to the late W.C. and Geneva Wigginton. Virginia worked at Walmart and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching movies and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tabitha Wigginton in 2015; and sister, Teresa Montgomery in 2007.
She is survived by a sister, Rebecca (Rick) Rogers; brother, Randal (Rita) Wigginton; two grandchildren, Tony Zacarias and Elyssia Zunun; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at noon on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon on Thursday at the funeral home. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Virginia Straney Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
