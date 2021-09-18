CENTRAL CITY — Viveca Rae Hill, 70, of Central City passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
She was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Greenville to Natalie Brown Lile and the late J.G. Lile. Viveca was employed by Wal-Mart in Central City until becoming ill.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Surviving are son Jeremy Lile; daughter, Leslie Hill; grandson, Colby Hill and two sisters; Teresa (Calvin) Abbott and Vivian (Danny) Asberry.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with The Rev. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit with Viveca’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Viveca Hill Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
