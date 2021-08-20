Vivian Ann Fischer, 73, of Stanley, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 2, 1947, to Jewell and Lucille Sanders. Ann was a loving homemaker and a great nana. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis E. Fischer; her children, Alan E. Fischer and Melissa A. (Josh) Thornsberry; her grandchildren, Kelsey A. (Robbie) Ivers and Jacob D. Thornsberry; her great-grandchild, Karson A. Jones; her brothers, Mark and Mike (Debbie) Sanders; and her two beloved cats, Meow Meow and Cotton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
