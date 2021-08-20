HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Vivian Ann Lewis, 87, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was retired from Ohio County Hospital and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Don and Alma Williams; brothers Douglas Williams and Franklin Williams; sisters Evalene Willis Taylor and an infant sister, Irene Williams; and a granddaughter, Shannon Lewis.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Wemhoener of Hendersonville, Tennessee; two sons, Jesse (Rita) Lewis Jr. and Freddie Lewis, both of Falls of Rough; grandchildren Tim (Melissa) Lewis, Chad Lewis, Dale (Jessie) Lewis, Daniel (Sarah) Wemhoener and Rachel (Mike) Towns; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation is after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church or Macedonia Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
