Vivian Brooks, 81, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. She was born June 13, 1941, in Henryville, Indiana to the late Sim and Hettie Tabor of Pleasant Ridge. She was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a past member to the Eastern Star. Vivian graduated from OCHS (‘59) received her BA from Kentucky Wesleyan (‘72) and attended the University of Florida graduate school in theatre costume design. Vivian worked for the University of South Carolina Theatre Department as costumer before starting her own business. She retired to her Double Nickel farm in Saluda, South Carolina then returned to Owensboro/Pleasant Ridge to care for her mother.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Parks, and son, Eric Nigel Parks.
She is survived by her second husband, Richard Brooks of Owensboro; sons, Sim Robert Parks of South Carolina and Benjamin Tabor Brooks of Owensboro; daughter, Ginger Leigh (Ricky) Leonard of Swansea, South Carolina; her sisters, Ethel Darlene (Richard) McQueen of Richmond, Texas, Vickie (Jerry) Gentry of Henderson, and Sean (Brad) Smith of Laurel Hills, Florida; and a brother, Carlton (Betty) Tabor of Arkansas.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
