Vivian Crutchfield Rice, 87, of Owensboro, passed away June 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Garrard County, Kentucky, to the late John and Leva Elree Crutchfield. Vivian was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church. Her favorite thing to do was travel, especially going on cruises with her companion, Logan Shown. She loved her “chick trips” to the Smoky Mountains with her daughters, too.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert Bryan “Bob” Rice Jr.; her sisters, Wilma Pollard and Delsie Herring; her brothers, James “Jimmy” Crutchfield and Joe Crutchfield; and her grandson, Robert Bryan “Robbie” Rice IV.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Hawkins, Pixie Hines and Robert “Bryan” Rice III; her grandchildren, Jason Hawkins, Christopher Renfrow, Leva Blandford and Breanna Rice; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Crutchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Vivian Rice may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
