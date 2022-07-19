ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Vivian K. Neal, 98, of Rockport, Indiana died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice in Evansville, Indiana. She was a member of Richland Christian Church and had been a school bus driver and a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Mike (Marsha) Neal and Cindy (Reid) Parsley.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Richland Christian Church.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
