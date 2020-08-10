GREENVILLE — Vivian Lea Rolley, 87, of Greenville, died Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, at 7:15 a.m. in the Rivers Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa, after several months illness. Vivian was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in Las Animas, Colorado, the daughter of Leonard Allen and Bernice Taylor Allen. She was a housewife and homemaker and member of the Roland Memorial Baptist Church. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward L. Rolley in 1984; her son, Mark Rolley; and a brother, Tuckey Allen.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah (Max) Webb, of Grand Rivers; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Graveside services will be conducted at Noon on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from Lee Family Cemetery, St. Rt. 189 South in Greenville by Brother Danny Mooneyhan. Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be private.
