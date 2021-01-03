HAWESVILLE — Vivian Maxine Ashworth, 87, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Reynolds Station on July 8, 1933, to the late Jesse and Verona Boling. Maxine was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was retired from General Electric. She loved to travel and was passionate about caring for her family.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ashworth Sr.; and siblings Norman Boling, Thelma Jean Brown and Eeanie Boling.
Survivors include her children, Judith (Bob) Stewart, Diana (Mac) Stallings, Cathy (Sam) Shiver and Eugene (Connie) Ashworth Jr.; grandchildren Lisa Wilson, Max Stallings III, Richelle Bryant, Joie Logsdon, Shawnda Bickel, Justin Ashworth and Jacob Shiver; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Arlene Whistle and Carlis Boling; sisters-in-law Mary Boling and Shirley Thomas; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Pellville Cemetery. Maxine’s family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boling Chapel Cemetery Fund or Pellville Cemetery Fund.
