Vivian Rusher Chappell went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020.
Vivian was born Sept. 8, 1943, to the late Millard and Winnie Evans Rusher. She was a CNA for Hillcrest Nursing Home and retired after 29.5 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Chappell; parents; daughter, Gail Masterson; two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Melinda Stone; two great-grandchildren, Charles and Chris Taylor whom she raised; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; six step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Rusher.
The funeral service is private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented