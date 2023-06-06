Vonell Cardwell Hudson, 88, of Philpot, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wellington Parc, leaving a legacy of kindness and strength. She was born May 17, 1935, to the late Wavie Ray Cardwell and Amy Palestine Ferguson Cardwell. Born a coal miner’s daughter in Beaver Dam, she was a Beaver Dam High School graduate and devoted 27 years to Hillcrest Nursing Home, extending her warmth and compassion to those in need.
She was a fervent lover of family, spending cherished moments with them, reveling in their accomplishments, and celebrating their milestones. Her home was a haven of warmth, cleanliness, and organization, a reflection of her dedicated spirit. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy with every event and every birthday an occasion of unbounded happiness.
Vonell’s zest for life was radiated effortlessly. The aroma of her famous homemade biscuits, crafted with love and always from memory, is etched in her family’s hearts and homes. Her joy was infectious as she cooked, the taste of love evident in every morsel she crafted, feeding not just bodies but also souls.
A lover of nature’s beauty, Vonell spent countless hours tending to her garden. The sight of her amidst her blossoming flowers was a sight to behold, mirroring the love and care she showered on all around her. Hummingbirds held a special place in her heart, their visits to her feeder bringing her boundless delight.
A longtime member of Dawson Baptist Church, her faith was her guide, casting a light of hope and optimism, even in the face of adversity. Her five-year battle with Alzheimer’s and her triumph over cancer not once, but twice, were testaments to her unwavering resolve and courage.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Houston Hudson; sisters, Christine Maize, Katherine Hillard, Bessie Kessinger, and Flo Arbuckle; and daughter-in-law, Karen Hudson.
Those left behind to cherish the memories of Vonell are her sons, Keith Hudson and his wife, Marianne, Scott Hudson, and Stan Hudson and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Beth Mason (Jeremiah), Jenny Harris (Marty), Laura Murphy (Chris), and Sarah Shartzer (Jason); and her great-grandchildren, Alaina, Logan, Bennett, Claire, Della, Liam, Alex, Caleb, Tyler, Marley, Jack, Aidan, Addison, and Asher.
The family wishes to convey their profound gratitude to the team at Wellington Parc for the outstanding care that was bestowed upon Vonell.
The funeral service for Vonell will be held at noon Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Craig Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Vonell Hudson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
