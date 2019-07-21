CENTRAL CITY -- Vrylena Robinson Gish, 79, of Central City, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 a.m. at Diversicare of Greenville. Mrs. Gish was born June 11, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a retired schoolteacher, teaching at Daviess County Junior High School, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Doss High School, McLean County High School, Bremen High School, Muhlenberg North High School and Madisonville Community College. She was preceded in death by her brother, Doris Joe Robinson; and her parents, Bill and Sybil Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Don F. Gish of Central City; daughters LaDonna Michelle Gish and Cheri (Shane) Fogle, both of Central City; grandchildren Halston Soder, Adam Giageos, Cole Fogle, Cooper Fogle and Lexx Bass; and brother Billy Gene Robinson of Bremen.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
