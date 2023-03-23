HARDINSBURG — W.C. Miller, 91, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
Survivors: wife, Mary Katherine Miller; sons, Richard, David, and Dwayne Miller; brother, Dennis Miller; and sister, Emmajean Caldwell.
Service: Noon Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented