RIVERTON, Wyo. — W.C. Troutman, 78, of Riverton, Wyoming, formerly of McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. William Claude Troutman was born May 15, 1941, in McLean County, to the late William Gobel and Nellie Richardson Troutman and was better known as “W.C.” to both his family and friends. W.C. was a farmer, was formerly employed with Greyhound Bus Lines and Eastern Airlines and was a member of Corydon General Baptist Church. He was a sports enthusiast and loved both Kentucky Wildcat basketball and the Boston Red Sox baseball.
Survivors include a son, Tim Troutman (Andrea) of Riverton; three grandsons, Zachary Troutman (Demi), Gabriel Troutman (Leah) and Caleb Troutman; two great-grandsons, Parker William Troutman and Derek Reid Troutman; and two sisters, Lue Belle Howard of Calhoun and Mary Jane Johnson of Owensboro.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with W.C.’s family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for W.C.’s family.
The W.C. Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, 68 Pleasant Hope Church Road, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church.
