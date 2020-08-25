W. Dale Guyer Jr., 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 27, 1940, in LaPorte, Indiana, to the late Walter Dale Guyer, Sr. and Marion Marshall Guyer. Mr. Guyer grew up in LaPorte, Indiana. He was a graduate of LaPorte High School and Purdue University School of pharmacy. Immediately following college, he spent a few years working in research at Abbott Laboratories. His long career as a community pharmacist included Osco, People’s and Haag’s drug stores. Most recently he worked in CVS locations in Owensboro and Southern Indiana.
Dale was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and deacon, part of the Men’s Bible Class and member of the choir and bell choir. He also sang in the Owensboro Chorus. Dale volunteered at the Free Health Clinic and was a member of the breakfast Rotary Club. He enjoyed Baroque music and had a large collection of Bach music. He was very proud of the two harpsichords he made. One is in a church in Louisville and the other was donated to the music department at Kentucky Wesleyan College for enjoyment by our community.
Dale was known to many for his kindness and sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, church leader, and community member. He loved watching his children compete on swim teams and his son and grandchildren play soccer. He was also a great animal lover and volunteered at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and a brother-in-law, Ernest Levy.
Mr. Guyer is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne Smith Guyer; children, Elizabeth “Beth” Cecil (Philip), of Owensboro, Christine Pierce (Ryan) of Ozona, Florida, and Matthew Guyer (Kate Ashley), of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Nathan and Shelby Taylor and Meredith and Owen Pierce; a sister, Ann Guyer Levy; brother-in-law, Craig Smith (Debbie); three nieces; and one nephew.
Public visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow. Ennichement will be at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Mr. Guyer shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, PO Box 374, Birmingham, MI 48012-0374 or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301 or First Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign, 1328 Griffith Ave. Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of W. Dale Guyer, Jr may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented