PANTHER — W.G. Worthington, 73, of the Panther community in Daviess County, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. William Guy Worthington was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Owensboro to the late William Ranson and Helen Payton Worthington, was married to the former Brenda Jean Lashley Dec. 29, 1998, and was better known as “W.G.” to both his family and friends. W.G. retired as a groundskeeper from Owensboro City Parks Service, had earlier worked at Leisure Years Nursing Home and Green Coal Company, and was a U.S. Marine Veteran of Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, his motorcycles, and going to car shows.
In addition to his parents, W.G. was preceded in death by his son, Jarrod Worthington.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Brenda Worthington; daughter, Patricia Lopez (David) of Owensboro; two step-sons, Randell Nash of Panther and Jason Nash (Misty) of Philpot; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle Vanover (Denny) of Panther; brother, Jr. Worthington of Panther; nephew, Robbie Worthington; and sister-in-law, Bernice Igleheart of Whitesville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in Brushy Fork Cemetery in Daviess County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with W.G.’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
W.G.’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The W.G. Worthington family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brushy Fork Cemetery Fund, 4418 Kentucky 554, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share your memories and photos of W.G. at musterfuneralhomes.com.
