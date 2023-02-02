PANTHER — W.G. Worthington, 73, of the Panther Community in Daviess County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. William Guy Worthington was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late William Ranson and Helen Payton Worthington, was married to the former Brenda Jean Lashley Dec. 29, 1998, and was better known as “W.G.” to both his family and friends. W.G. retired as a groundskeeper from Owensboro City Parks Service, earlier worked at Leisure Years Nursing Home and Green Coal Company and was a U.S. Marine Veteran of Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, his motorcycles, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, W.G. was preceded in death by his son, Jarrod Worthington.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Brenda Worthington; a daughter, Patricia Lopez (David) of Owensboro; two stepsons, Randell Nash of Panther and Jason Nash (Misty) of Philpot; six grandchildren; six step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; a sister, Gayle Vanover (Denny) of Panther; a brother, Jr. Worthington of Panther; a nephew, Robbie Worthington; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Igleheart of Whitesville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Brushy Fork Cemetery in Daviess County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with W.G.’s family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
W.G.’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The W.G. Worthington family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brushy Fork Cemetery Fund; 4418 Kentucky 554; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
