W. J. Murphey, 92, of Greens Chapel community, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Muhlenberg County. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Nov. 16, 1929, the son of Justus William Murphey and Alice Bell Crick Murphey. He was the owner of Murphey Machine Company and was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a farmer for all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bobbie Lea Bethel Murphey in 1963; his second wife, Clifty Jane Felty Murphey in 1999, and three brothers, Cleo Murphey, Joe Murphey, and Lawson Murphey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Jeremy Teague officiating. Burial will follow in Greens Chapel Cemetery in Greenville.
He is survived by
six children, Jeffery L. (Edna) Murphey of Philpot, Bonnie (Mike) Givens of Bowling Green, Marvin Murphey of Dunmor, Julie (Greg) Davis of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Nathan (Becky) Murphey of Mt. Washington, Kathy (Roger Gordon) Vanderpool of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Samantha Tucker, Abby Wilson, Laura Washington, Jonathan Murphey, Allison Murphey; five great grandchildren, Allie, Caleb, Carter, Ariel, Beau; two sisters, Peggy (Jimmy) Swan of Owensboro and Janice Spratt of Owensboro.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of funeral on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, KY.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
