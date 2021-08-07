HARDINSBURG — W. L. Shartzer, 79, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a retired department manager with Walmart.
Survivors include his daughter, Wendy Timberlake; sons William Shartzer II and Keith Shartzer; sister Carol Wilson; and brother Roger Shartzer.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery near Hardinsburg. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: New Bethel Cemetery.
