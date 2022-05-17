BEAVER DAM — W.T. Geary (the Produce Man), 90, of Beaver Dam, entered his heavenly home Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born January 15, 1932, in Echols to the late Grealy G. Geary and Anna Velura Scott Geary. He was a lifetime member of the Church of God Cleveland Tennessee Assembly.
He lived a full life and he loved to worship God, hunt, fish, garden, and sell vegetables, where he serviced the hospital, doctors’ offices, banks, insurance offices, pharmacies, and many other local businesses as well as individuals. Often times during the deliveries, he would share his love for Jesus with his customers and end the visit with a prayer. He was a Sunday school teacher, choir leader, Sunday school superintendent, and Wednesday night leader, as well as anything else he could do to serve the Lord.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Sarah Miller Geary; one son, Rev. Mark D. Geary; two sisters, Dorothy Abbott and Birdie Farris; and three brothers, Dale Geary, Gordon Geary, and Elmer Geary.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his daughter, Tammie (James) Hall of Beaver Dam; his son, Rev. William (Brenda) Geary of Beaver Dam; one sister, Alma (Jamie) Goff of Beaver Dam; and two brothers, James (Minnie Lou) Geary of Beaver Dam and Homer (Peggy) Geary of Bardstown. He was blessed with six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Kyle Hall, Rev. William Geary, and Rev. James Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Community Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit W.T.’s family from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation in memory of W.T. Geary to Echols Community Cemetery, c/o Debbie Sampson, 5295 State Route 1245, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of W.T. Geary by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
