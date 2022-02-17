Wade Hampton Lemaster, 96, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born May 24, 1925, in Fairland, Oklahoma to the late Fred and Sylvia Kennett Lemaster. Wade retired from General Electric as an engineer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II and Korea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Blake Lemaster, and two brothers, Kennett Lemaster and his twin, Stan Waite Lemaster.
He is survived by his wife, May Lemaster; two sons, Joseph W. Lemaster (Saundra) and Kenneth D. Lemaster (Lily); four grandchildren, Evan Lemaster, Stephanie Mulvey, Elizabeth Galle, and Jeremy Lemaster; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Reagan, and Cameron.
Private services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented