ESCANABA, Mich. — Wade W. Nelson, 55, of Escanaba, Michigan, passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Omega House in Houghton, Michigan. He was born on Feb. 23, 1965, in San Antonio, Texas, son of Bruce and the late Connie Nelson who passed Jan. 2, 2021. Wade was raised in Owensboro. He served in the U.S. Army from 1985 until his honorable discharge in 1987. Wade was awarded the Army service ribbon, the sharpshooter marksmanship badge rifle, and the M-16/expert marksmanship badge grenade. Wade was employed by Drifters, Andex, and the bakery department at Elmer’s until he broke his back and was unable to work. Wade enjoyed shooting pool and listening to music, but he loved watching NASCAR and football with his dog Louie.
He is survived by four children, Casandra Stevens, of Dupre, Wisconsin, Brittany Nareski, of Marinette, Wisconsin, and Colin Nelson and Hannah Nelson, both of Escanaba, Michigan; grandchildren, Jerzie and Brynlei; three brothers, Bruce Nelson Jr. of Alexandria, Lee Nelson and Boyd Nelson, both of Escanaba, Michigan; three sisters, Julie Hurkmans (Lisa), of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Lori Hayden (Robert), of Owensboro, and Bonnie Bradley (Robbie), of Calhoun; and his father, Bruce Nelson, Sr., of Escanaba, Michigan.
Private services were held in September in Michigan.
