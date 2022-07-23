GREENVILLE — Wallace Acton Wood, 90, of Greenville, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was born in Glasgow January 28, 1932, the son of Lewis Edward Wood and Vera Magdalene Clark Wood. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville and a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge. He was also a Shriner. He was the oldest living member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #633 in Owensboro. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing, and in his elder years, he loved sitting on the front or back porch in the swing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Rosa Agnes Wood; his twin brother, Follis Wood; brothers, Kenneth Wood and Bill Wood; and sister, Patricia Mathis.
Mr. Wood is survived by five children, Vickie Snodgrass of Greenville, Terry Wood of Murray, Karen (Chuck) Todd of Nicholasville, Linda (Terry) Galyen of Greenville, and Amy (Sam) Southard of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented