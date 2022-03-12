HAWESVILLE — On March 10, 2022, Wallace Bruce “Wally” Harris, 81, left his earthly home and entered through the gates of Heaven. He was born in the Dukes community in Hancock County on September 14, 1940, to the late Raymond and Lucille Harris. Wally was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was retired from National Southwire Aluminum. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Wally was active in the Hawesville Lions Club, Repair Affair, and The United Way. He served as Magistrate on the Hancock County Fiscal Court for two terms and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucille Harris; brothers, Jerry, George, Ron, Wayne, and Bobby Harris; and sisters, Janice Dent and Glenda Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Mary Hinton Harris; daughter, Debbie (Randy) Lindaur; son, Steven Harris; grandchildren, Rayse Harris, Madeline Lindaur, and Lily Grace Lindaur; brother, David Harris; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hawesville, with Father Terry Devine officiating. Graveside services will be held immediately after mass at St. Rose Cemetery, Cloverport. Wally’s family will be greeting friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wally’s honor to Dukes Volunteer Fire Department.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
