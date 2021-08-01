Wallace Joe Voyles, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. He was born March 10, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Charles Thomas Voyles and Effie Mae Allen.
Joe was a beloved husband, father and “Papa Joe.” Joe attended Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana, and Murray State University, where he set several state records as a pole vaulter. After graduating Murray, Joe taught history and business and was a highly regarded track coach at Owensboro High School. Joe was also the founder of Owensboro Business College in 1966, where he was instrumental in helping thousands of students in their personal careers. Joe’s first love, however, was his trucks. He owned several successful trucking companies, including Joe Voyles Transportation, LV Tucking and Trucks R Us. When he wasn’t working, Joe enjoyed playing golf, snow skiing, NASCAR races and traveling the highways out West in his big green semi.
Aside from his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Tom Voyles; sister Margaret “Maggie” Ann Holloway; nephews Billy and Tommy Voyles; and niece Bobbie Jean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gloria Voyles; his son, Joe Mike Voyles (Jill); his stepchildren, Vincent Steele IV, Elizabeth Steele Ward and Victoria Steele; and grandchildren Morgan Jo Voyles, Luke Ward, Vinnie Steele and Izzy Steele.
Celebration of life services will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, 701 W. First St., Owensboro. Please join his family in sharing memories and stories of his remarkable life.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to parkinson.org.
Commented