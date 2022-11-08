CENTRAL CITY — Wallace Ray Martin, 83, of Central City, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He attended Living Word and New Emmanuel Church. He retired from working for the Housing Authority and was an Air Force veteran.
Survivors: sons, Wallace (Deanna) Martin, Jr. and Randall Gene Martin, and daughters, Pamela Gray, Belinda Kay Martin, and Latoya Phelps.
Service: Noon Friday, November 11, 2011, at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: West End. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
