Wallace “Wally” Karl Kreisle, 65, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. Wally was born in Owensboro, on Feb. 19, 1955, to Charles and Patsy Morris Kreisle. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and was an entrepreneur. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. His greatest pride was his children and grandchildren. Wally had a love of entrepreneurship which led him to many locations, including Wyoming, South Carolina, Kansas, Japan, the Caribbean and South America.
Wally was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kreisle; son, Jason Kreisle; grandson, Ashton Brown; step father, James Tableman.
Wally is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marsha Ray Kreisle; mother, Patsy Tableman; children, Karl (Jeannie) Kreisle Sr., Paula (Sid) Ackerman, Mandy Kreisle, Wallace (Courtney) Kreisle Jr. and Ashlee Kreisle (Jacob Brown); grandchildren, Karl (Kaitlyn) Kreisle Jr., Jasa Kreisle, Tyler Kreisle, Jason Kreisle, Austin Ackerman, Ryan Ackerman, Kelsey Hiott, Jody Hiott Jr., Cory Hiott, Penelope Kreisle, Aubree Brown, Kaylen Brown, Landon Brown and Will Gibbs; great grandchildren, Jaylen, Nacole and LJ; brothers, Ricky (Brenda) Kreisle, Paul (Lisa) Kreisle and Joe (Rene) Kreisle along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Wally Kreisle will be private. Burial will be in Pellville Cemetery. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Join us at noon, Friday June 12, 2020 on our Facebook page, Gibson & Son Funeral Homes, for the live service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pellville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
