ROCKPORT, Ind. — Walter Allen Weatherholt Sr., 75, of Rockport, Indiana died Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was self-employed for most of his life and ran his own construction company.
Survivors include his children, Robby (Bobby) Weatherholt, Reese Weatherholt, Karen Early, Corina (Nina) Goodwin, and Walt Weatherholt Jr; siblings, Betty Nix (Billy), Jimmy Weatherholt (Mary Jo), Tommy Weatherholt (Nancy), Paul Weatherholt, and Diane Vaughn.
Celebration of life: 7 p.m. March 13, 2021 at Rockport Church of Nazarene Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions: Heart to Heart Hospice at 415 East 6th Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
