SACRAMENTO — Walter Bishop Phillips, 100, of Sacramento, died 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Phillips was born June 16, 1919, in Hopkins County. He was a farmer for all of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Larry Phillips; daughter Judy Chesnut; and grandson Michael Chesnut.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial will be in Brier Creek Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented