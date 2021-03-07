HARTFORD — Walter “Cisco” Pate 67, of Hartford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Walter Leo Pate was born September 8, 1953, in Daviess County to the late James Richard and Florine Hodskins Pate, was married to the former Marilyn Kay Cook September 3, 2004, and was better known as “Cisco” to both his family and friends. Cisco retired from Ragu in Owensboro, later worked court security for the Ohio County Courts and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. He loved to go arrowhead hunting and also enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Cisco was preceded in death by a step son, Brent Layton; a brother, Wilbur Pate and by a sister, Nancy Pate.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Pate; two sons, James Pate (Cynthia) and Joseph Pate both of Owensboro; a daughter, Amber Johnson (Kenny) of Owensboro; a step son, Scott Layton (Marsha) of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Hayden Johnson, Easton Johnson, Jase Johnson, Baby Nathaniel (to be born in May), and Samantha Baggett (Logan); two great grandchildren, Lucas Baggett, and Lillian Baggett; and a brother, James R. Pate Jr. of Fordsville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Cisco’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Cisco’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Cisco’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Walter “Cisco” Pate family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
