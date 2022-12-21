Walter DeHaven Toler, 94, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The Owensboro native was born March 15, 1928, to the late James Thrasher Toler and Enola DeHaven Greathouse Toler.
Walter grew up in Lewisport working on his family’s farm. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro. Walter graduated from Evansville College with a degree in mechanical engineering after serving his country in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. After college, he spent most of his career working at General Electric / MPD in Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Toler of Lewisport.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Betty Jean (Chappell) Toler; son, Steve Toler (Becky) of Lebanon, Tennessee; twin daughters, Susan Warren (Hank) of Owensboro and Sharon Ringham (Kerry) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; brother, Jim Toler of Lewisport; seven grandchildren, Ashley Warren Howard (Aaron) of Louisville, Andrew Warren (Rebecca) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Katy Hoyos (Santiago) of Senoia, Georgia, Keeley Bass (Matthew) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Whitney Shehane (Michael) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shannon Toler of Bloomington, Illinois, and Shawnell Toler of White Plains; and nine great-grandchildren, Henry and Hallie Howard, George Warren, Ryan and Ian Hoyos, Stevie and Colt Shehane, Emma Miller, and David Hughes.
There will be no visitation and private graveside services will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens for family and close friends.
Condolences and memories for Walter’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented