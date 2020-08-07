ROCKPORT, Ind. — Walter E. Bays, 83, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Walter had served in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Hahn Industry in Owensboro.
Walter attended Revival Center Church in Grandview, Indiana.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth E. Scales and Gary L. Scales; and his sister, Lucille Howell.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport has been entrusted with care.
