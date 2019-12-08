Walter G. Weis, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Anoka, Minnesota, to the late Walter M. and Emily Heishman Weis. Walter was of the Catholic faith and was the retired owner of Weis Concrete Construction. He enjoyed fishing, loved his work, spending time with his family and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also preceded in death by his children, Catherine Weis and David Weis; and an aunt, Luella Jensen.
Surviving are children, Tom Weis and wife, Myra, Clare McBrayer and husband, David, Mona Rhodes and husband, Bart, and Rechelle Weis and husband, Ronnie, all of Owensboro, and Mark Weis and Bob of Boston; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Sissy Klinglehut of Minneapolis, Rosemary Klumpke of Oregon, Deloris Campbell of Minnesota, Trish Mason of Minnesota, Beverly Morton of California and Frankie Weis of California; and a brother, John Weis of Minnesota.
Services will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
