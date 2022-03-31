HARDINSBURG — Walter Goatley, 75, of Hardinsburg, died March 29, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired farmer, a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Harvest for Jesus Christ House of Prayer.
Survivors: wife, Patsy Goatley; sons, Tommy Goatley and Rev. Steve Goatley; daughters, Cathy Henning and Michelle Robinson; brother, Billy Goatley; and sisters, Ada Currier and Vickie Milburn.
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Commented