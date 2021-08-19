HARDINSBURG — Walter Harper Jr., 89, of Harned, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a retired custodian with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors include his son, Michael Poole; and daughters Linda Smithers, Cathy Lucas and Melissa Nord.
Service: Noon Friday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with a rosary at 11:15 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy: American Heart Association.
Commented