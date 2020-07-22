Walter Horace Marsch, 65, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Owensboro to the late George D. and Pearl Holland Marsch.
Dr. Marsch did his undergraduate work at Western Kentucky University before graduating from veterinary school at Auburn University. He served as a veterinarian in Henderson and Sullivan, Illinois before opening his Owensboro practice, East Side Animal Hospital, in 1982. Walter was past-president and a current district board member for the Daviess County Lions Club. He also served as a member of the board for the Green River District Health Department. Dr. Marsch enjoyed his small farm with several head of Black Angus cattle and recently developed an interest in home brewing beer. He loved the outdoors and had hiked much of the Appalachian Trail.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Sarah Rose Hancock, Eva M. Howard, Katie Lou Marsch, Robert Marsch, and Glenn “Dexter” Marsch.
He is survived by his
wife of 42 years, Brenda Marsch; sons, Patrick Marsch (Susan) of Owensboro and Michael Marsch (Amanda) of San Diego, CA; a grandson, Reid Marsch; sisters, Adrian Howard, Georgine Poole (Clyde) and Mary Buck (John); a brother, Gary Marsch; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday after noon at church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Dr. Marsch shall be within current health and safety directives. For Thursday visitation, family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daviess County Lions Club, 6191 Hwy 54, Philpot, KY 42366-9642, or the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Memories and condolences for the family of Walter Horace Marsch may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented