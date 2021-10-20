Walter “Jerry” Gerard Horn Sr., 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Hugh Woodard Horn and Mary (Merritt/Horn) Knecht.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Walter (Jay) Horn Jr., Amanda (Tom) Oliver and Angela (David) Platt. He had 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers, Stephen Duane Horn and Jeffrey Martin Horn.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Horn.
