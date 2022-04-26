NEWBURGH, Ind. — Walter L. Howard, 68, of Newburgh, Indiana passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital April 22, 2022. He was born in Whitesville, December 25, 1953, to the late Cyrille & Marguerite Howard.
Walter owned & operated Tri-State Fire Protection, Inc. for the last 38 Years.
Walter was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Jo Howard; parents, Cyrille & Marguerite Howard; brothers, Frank, Darrell, and Kevin Howard; and sisters, Janie Foss and Ida Mae Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Becky Howard and son, Terry Howard, and grandson, Bailey Howard, all of Newburgh, Indiana; brothers, Shelby (Kay) Howard of Whitesville, Russell Howard of Owensboro, and Leslie (Susie) Howard of Philpot; and sisters, Charlotte (Mike) Eckert of Newburgh, Indiana and Nelda (Gary) Grant of Owensboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church located at 625 Frame Rd., Newburgh, IN 47630 with Fr. Dusty Burns officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Home — Newburgh Chapel located at 5333 State Rd. #261, Newburgh, IN 47630, with prayers starting at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
