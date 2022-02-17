Walter Larry Cundiff, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on February 8, 2022, at the Marion, Illinois VA Hospital. He was born in Owensboro, on October 7, 1942, to Walter Mathew and Margaret Miller Cundiff. His father was in the Army and the Air Force, and he grew up living in Arizona, Mississippi, California, Hawaii, and Nebraska. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the United States Army after high school and served at the 7th Army Headquarters in Germany. He served in Vietnam for six weeks but went back to Germany where the beer was better. During his military service, he traveled extensively in Europe.
After leaving the military, he worked for Owensboro National Bank, where he was instrumental in establishing their credit card department. He went on to sell cars and trucks in Cincinnati, Nashville, and Ohio County. He was a member of the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Cundiff; and his sister, Linda Hardin.
Walt is survived by his son, Ken Cundiff of Port Townsend, Washington; daughter, Michelle Cundiff of Mesa, Arizona; and grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Julia, and Savannah.
The memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
