HARTFORD — Walter Lee “Wally” Ruby, 69, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born October 3, 1952, in Louisville, to the late William Gobel Ruby Jr. and Golda Marie Johnson Ruby. Wally was a retired truck driver and member of Ohio County VFW, Owensboro Amvets, and Ohio County Honor Guard. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After Vietnam, he served as a drill sergeant at Fort Knox.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Gobel Ruby III and Joseph Raymond Ruby.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories including, one son, William “Billy” (Mary) Ruby of McHenry; three daughters, Wilma Ruby of Sevierville, Tennessee, Brandice “Brandi” Bibler of Findlay, Ohio and Tiffany Ruby of Horse Branch; nine grandchildren, Jason Ruby, Sabrina Ruby, Brittany (John) McKinney, Richard Harbaugh, Michael Roberts, Alexis Bibler, Beau Bibler, Braxton Ruby, and Keely Davis-Ruby; eleven great-grandchildren, David Ruby, Keegan Patton, Mason Taylor, Hendrix Taylor, Shawn Weeks, Layla McKinney, Lola McKinney, Hunter McKinney, Riley McKinney, Ryan Harbaugh, and Emma Harbaugh; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Rearden of Rosine and Esther Marie (Larry) Hardin of Evansville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Ricky Taylor officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Ohio County Honor Guard. A private burial will be held at Rosine Cemetery. Friends may visit with Wally’s family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Walter Lee “Wally” Ruby by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented