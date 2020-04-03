BELTON — Walter Leonard “Freddie” Brewer Sr., 75, of Belton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a retired coal miner and a member of Horton’s Chapel Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Joines Brewer; son Walter Leonard Brewer Jr.; daughters Gail Way and Lora McPherson; sisters Betty Johnson and Freda Tooney; and brothers Jimmy Brewer, David Earl Brewer, Jackie Brewer and Roger Brewer.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Brewer will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented