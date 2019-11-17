Walter Long Jr., 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. Born May 27, 1933, in Pineville, West Virginia, to the late Walter Long Sr. and Laike Horn Long, Mr. Long began working at 16 years old driving a truck delivering vegetables. He was later employed at St. Anthony Medical Center in the medical sterilization department from which he retired. Walter, aka "Cowboy," was a most generous man who was always giving to others in need, and the tellers at his bank remember him as bringing them doughnuts every week. He also found great pleasure in mowing grass and fishing when he could. Mr. Long was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Long also was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Bloomfield Long, in 2004; and his stepdaughter, Ethel Mae Vanover, in 2006.
Survivors include his stepgrandson, David Keuhs; his caretaker and neighbor, Paula House; her children, who thought Mr. Long hung the moon, Julian, Makayla and Justin House; and many friends and neighbors with whom he enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee. Special thanks to the caring staff at Riverside Care and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Long at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brushy Fork Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Riverside Care and Rehab Gardening Fund, 190 E. Hwy 136, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memories and condolences for the family of Walter Long may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
