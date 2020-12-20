Walter Milton Michie passed away Thursday,
Dec. 10, 2020. Walt was born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Owensboro. After serving in the Air Force, he graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and worked
at the local unemployment office. Walt was an avid jogger and could often be spotted most anywhere around Owensboro.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Milton Michie and Gladys Clary Michie.
He is survived by his daughter, Hellen Clary Michie; and sister Linda West.
