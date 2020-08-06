Walter R. Mayes passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Mayes was born in Owensboro, the son of the late Walter R., Sr. and Maggie Wedding Mayes. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School, where he played football and basketball and was a member of The O Club. He attended Morehead State University on a football scholarship and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Mr. Mayes served as director of the Headstart program after which he was involved in sales with insurance, office equipment, and real estate. Mr. Mayes appreciated the time he spent with his family; his wife, his daughter, his grandchildren, and granddogs and loved his membership at Owensboro Christian Church. A committed Owensboro Red Devil fan, he also coached baseball at Southern Little League and was a fervent golfer.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 53 years, Susan Vittitow Mayes; his daughter, Amy Adams and her husband Felton, of Bowling Green; his grandchildren, Hallie Adams and Hunter Adams, of Bowling Green; and his sister-in-law and brother-in law, Diane and Jim Stuckert, of Louisville.
The funeral service for Walter R. Mayes will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday. Private interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Christian Church, the Owensboro Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, or the Newton Parrish Elementary School Family Resource Center.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Walter R. Mayes may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Mayes shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
