Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather gained his wings on Friday, June 25, 2021. Walter Robert Estes was born Feb. 23, 1948, to Jean and the late William S. Estes.
Walter was a dedicated coach, teacher, sports official, counselor and sports radio personality. He was a school teacher from 1974-2004 at Fordsville, Philpot, Maceo, Daviess County Middle, Hancock County Middle and Trinity and substituted after retirement at Owensboro Public Schools. He never met a stranger, loved his family and dedicated his life to changing the lives of young people through his teaching and coaching.
He was preceded in death by his father, William S. Estes; grandparents Albert and Grace Estes and Hugh and Ida Pearl Penrod.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie M. Estes, of 53 years; daughter Jill Estes; son Jeff Estes (Denise); grandchildren Justin Wink, Zach Wink, Lacie Dunlap (Doyle), Coy Holmes (Lauren), Colton Holmes and Jacie Butler; brothers Barry Estes (Jeanette) and Dennis Estes; and a sister, Staci Horn (Terry).
He lived for his great-grandchildren, Landon and Tucker Wink, Grace Baker, Raylan Wink, Clayton Dunlap, Jax and Marie Butler and Allias Payne. His goal in getting better was to be able to push them in the swing.
The family would like to thank Davita Dialysis Center, Dr. Matthews, Dr. Cornell, Dr. Bradley and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Home Health for their great care.
Services will be noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented