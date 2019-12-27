Walter "Wally" William Schnellenberger, 81, of Owensboro, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1938, in St. Meinrad, Indiana, to the late Edwin and Gertrude (née Vaal) Schnellenberger. Along with his parents, Wally is preceded in death by his son, Rodger Walter Schnellenberger; and his sister, Marlene Pund.
Wally is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mona Elizabeth (née Sipes) Schnellenberger; daughters Leona S. (Michael) Box, of Lexington, and Jennifer (Kevin) Shelton, of Owensboro; grandchildren Sarah, Rees and Henry Box, of Lexington, and Jessica, Jacob and Justin Shelton, of Owensboro; siblings Betty (Ed) Millay, of Evansville, Indiana, Levi (Thelma) Schnellenberger, of Jasper, Indiana, and Doris (Charles) Seng, of Jasper; brother-in-law Joe Pund, of Huntingburg, Indiana; and his late son's widow, Anne (Lon) Steinbeck, of Owensboro; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Wally enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and was assigned to Army security and stationed in Taiwan.
He was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church, St. Meinrad.
Wally was CEO and president of M&W Transport Inc. in Owensboro and retired with over 50 years in the transportation industry.
A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. CST Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad. Arrangements handled by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, Indiana.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Wally's memory will continue to be a strengthening force to all who knew and loved such an inspirational human being.
